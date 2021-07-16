Housing Body aims to increase delivery of social and affordable Kilkenny homes

Respond, the Approved Housing Body and community services provider, delivered 572 new social and affordable homes in 2020 despite the challenges of Covid-19, including 28 in Kilkenny.

That’s according to CEO at Respond, Declan Dunne, who, alongside Respond’s Chair, John O’Connor, spoke at the launch of the organisation’s 2020 Annual Report today.

Respond has 22 new homes under construction in Kilkenny right now.

One Respond development completed in Kilkenny in 2020 includes Nuncio Road, Deansground, Kilkenny (phase 1).

Phase 1, comprising of 28 homes, was delivered in 2020 and the remainder homes in Phase 2 are scheduled for delivery in Q4-2021.

Commenting on the report, Declan Dunne said: "Since the start of our current building programme in 2018, we have already delivered 1,294 homes. We also currently have 1,484 homes in construction on site, with the potential to significantly increase our delivery between the remainder of 2021 and the first quarter of 2023, which marks the end of our current strategic plan."

The organisation said that it added to the housing stock through the construction of lifetime homes delivered on fixed price contracts, adding that in the current housing crisis there was a critical need to significantly increase housing supply at speed and ensure good value for money for the State.

Respond’s Chair, John O’Connor added: "When the Board wrote Respond’s current strategic plan, we set ourselves a target of delivering 2,500 new homes between 2018 and 2023.

"Earlier this year, we increased this target to 3,500 and we now have the potential to further significantly increase our housing delivery."