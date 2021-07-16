Housing Body aims to increase delivery of social and affordable Kilkenny homes

KILKENNY

The Nuncio Road site in Kilkenny City (File Photo)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Respond, the Approved Housing Body and community services provider, delivered 572 new social and affordable homes in 2020 despite the challenges of Covid-19, including 28 in Kilkenny. 

That’s according to CEO at Respond, Declan Dunne, who, alongside Respond’s Chair, John O’Connor, spoke at the launch of the organisation’s 2020 Annual Report today.

Respond has 22 new homes under construction in Kilkenny right now.

One Respond development completed in Kilkenny in 2020 includes Nuncio Road, Deansground, Kilkenny (phase 1).

Phase 1, comprising of 28 homes, was delivered in 2020 and the remainder homes in Phase 2 are scheduled for delivery in Q4-2021.

Early morning fire emergency in Kilkenny City

Two units of the fire service attended

Commenting on the report, Declan Dunne said: "Since the start of our current building programme in 2018, we have already delivered 1,294 homes. We also currently have 1,484 homes in construction on site, with the potential to significantly increase our delivery between the remainder of 2021 and the first quarter of 2023, which marks the end of our current strategic plan."

The organisation said that it added to the housing stock through the construction of lifetime homes delivered on fixed price contracts, adding that in the current housing crisis there was a critical need to significantly increase housing supply at speed and ensure good value for money for the State.

Respond’s Chair, John O’Connor added: "When the Board wrote Respond’s current strategic plan, we set ourselves a target of delivering 2,500 new homes between 2018 and 2023.

"Earlier this year, we increased this target to 3,500 and we now have the potential to further significantly increase our housing delivery."

 

Preview- Cody’s Cats primed to fight off rejuvenated Dubs

Robert Cribbin looks ahead to Saturday night’s fascinating Leinster senior hurling final between Kilkenny and Dublin

 

GALLERY: Readers' Photos - Kilkenny Down Memory Lane - #1

Send your old photos to "news@kilkennypeople.ie" if you'd like them featured in our series!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie