Early morning fire emergency in Kilkenny City

Kilkenny Fire Service responded to a fire in a commercial premises on John Street this morning. Picture: Mark Maguire
Two units of Kilkenny Fire Service attended a fire at a premises in the centre of Kilkenny City early this morning.
The alarm was raised just before 7.45am when a small fire was discovered in the kitchen of a commercial premises on John Street.
Kilkenny Fire Chief John Collins said two units of the service attended the scene. While the fire was small and contained to a commercial kitchen there was a lot of smoke and the responding fire crews used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging to tackle the fire.
The fire was quickly brought under control but there has been a lot of smoke damage to the commercial premises.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
