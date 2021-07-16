Early morning fire emergency in Kilkenny City

Two units of the fire service attended

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Kilkenny Fire Service responded to a fire in a commercial premises on John Street this morning. Picture: Mark Maguire

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Two units of Kilkenny Fire Service attended a fire at a premises in the centre of Kilkenny City early this morning.

The alarm was raised just before 7.45am when a small fire was discovered in the kitchen of a commercial premises on John Street.

Kilkenny Fire Chief John Collins said two units of the service attended the scene. While the fire was small and contained to a commercial kitchen there was a lot of smoke and the responding fire crews used breathing apparatus and thermal imaging to tackle the fire.

The fire was quickly brought under control but there has been a lot of smoke damage to the commercial premises.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

