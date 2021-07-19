Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Join Kilkenny Library and take part in the 'Summer Stars Reading Challenge'!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

The Summer Stars Reading Challenge is currently underway across Ireland’s libraries and continues until August 27 in Kilkenny.

Children across the county are invited to join in the challenge - from babies to teenagers, all are welcome!

Almost 700 children already signed up and they are flying through their books!

You can get started by visiting your local branch to collect a reading log to record and track your progress.

You can also download the reading log directly from 'www.kilkennylibrary.ie'.

The challenge is to read 8 or more books over the summer. All books, eBooks, eMagazines, eAudiobooks count towards your challenge, so you can even take part from the comfort of home!

 There will be a draw in each library for book vouchers and local business vouchers at the end of the summer for all that complete the challenge.

 “We are delighted invite all children to explore books and enjoy reading for fun this summer” comments Executive Librarian, Aisling Kelly.

“As membership is now free for everyone, we encourage parents to take the time to sign children up to help maintain and improve their literacy throughout the holidays. This goes a long way towards hitting the ground running in September when school re-opens.”

International research has shown that reading ability can fall behind during the summer and that these reading challenges help strengthen literacy skills. When children read during the summer, it helps them build reading skills and prevent summer learning loss.

Summer Stars is part of our Right to Read Literacy Action Plan, improving literacy across Kilkenny.

