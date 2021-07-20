Kilkenny's highest national temperature record, held since 1887, is now in danger!

Met Éireann's recently announced 'Status Orange - High Temperature warning' for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath is significant locally.
The national forecaster is predicting maximum temperatures to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in the area with overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.
It joins other forecasters, including Météo France (pictured above), predicting temperatures above 30 degrees in the coming days.
So what does this have to do with Kilkenny?
On June 26, 1887 a temperature of 33.3°C was recorded at Kilkenny Castle.
This is regarded as the highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland and remains so to this day!
Will another county take the crown this week? It remains to be seen.
