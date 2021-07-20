Kilkenny families wanted to host Spanish students - rates included!

Waterford English Language Centres (WELC) are looking for caring host families with children to host students who will attend schools in Kilkenny for the academic year or term from September 2021.
Very competitive hosting rates are offered to those willing to welcome students to the Marble city, with excellent support provided from WELC staff.
If you are interested, please contact 'info@welc.ie' or contact Bridget on 0872422651.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.