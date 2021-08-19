Tonight is the best time to observe Jupiter in Kilkenny skies

This week the solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, is shining at its brightest.
Tonight, at approximately midnight, the gas giant will reach its closest point to Earth and will be the brightest celestial object in the night sky, apart from the moon.
Weather-wise our skies are set to be partly cloudy overnight and local skygazers will be crossing their fingers that this doesn't cause too much interference.
Astonomy Ireland editor Dave Moore notes that there's another celestial event due on Saturday night that'll be especially worth a watch.
"The big naked eyesight is on Saturday night when the moon is closet to Jupiter and that’ll be a fantastic sight and the highlight of the month," he said.
