19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Tonight is the best time to observe Jupiter in Kilkenny skies

Now is a good time to spot the planet Jupiter in Kilkenny skies

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

This week the solar system's largest planet, Jupiter, is shining at its brightest.

Tonight, at approximately midnight, the gas giant will reach its closest point to Earth and will be the brightest celestial object in the night sky, apart from the moon.

Weather-wise our skies are set to be partly cloudy overnight and local skygazers will be crossing their fingers that this doesn't cause too much interference.

Astonomy Ireland editor Dave Moore notes that there's another celestial event due on Saturday night that'll be especially worth a watch.

"The big naked eyesight is on Saturday night when the moon is closet to Jupiter and that’ll be a fantastic sight and the highlight of the month," he said.

SUNBURST! Super pictures from Kilkenny sunflower field - click for pics!

Pictures by Harry Reid

Kilkenny walk-in Covid test centre open seven days a week

GALLERY: Magnificent Kilkenny city outskirts living for €785k - take a tour!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media