Traffic management system to remain for six more weeks in Kilkenny town

Kilkenny County Council would like to advise that roadworks will continue to take place daily form 8am - 6pm on the R448 at Logan and Low Street, Thomastown for the next six weeks.
Traffic management including Stop/Go will be in operation. Delays can be expected.
Kilkenny County Council appreciates your co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Windgap’s Emmet Landy looks for the best option as Tullogher Rosbercon’s Kevin Hennessy, John Cotterell, and Stephen Lawlor give chase in their JJ Kavanagh JHL tie in Ballyhale. Picture: Lena Power
Clodagh Murphy, from Kilmoganny, has just been named Dance World Junior Ambassador. Pictured courtesy of Dance World
