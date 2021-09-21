Search

21/09/2021

Kilkenny students among almost 30,000 nationally still awaiting SUSI processing

1,997 students from Kilkenny made applications to SUSI this year

Kilkenny students amongst almost 30,000 nationally still awaiting SUSI processing

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Figures released to the Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín TD by the Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris have revealed that only 60,000 student applications for SUSI funding have thus far been processed by SUSI, out of a total of 89,000 applications.

Speaking in response to the figures released to him, Deputy Tóibín said: "It is deeply alarming that in the teeth of a housing crisis which has seen students move into hostels wholesale in every city in the country, there are 30,000 students in the State who haven’t yet heard back from SUSI following their grant application."

He continued: "During times of economic hardship SUSI should be operating with more leniency and compassion, but instead the opposite is happening, as the figures released to us reveal. The Minister has confirmed to me that more SUSI applications were rejected last year than were rejected in any of the previous five years.

"There also remains widespread confusion over whether or not students who were in receipt of the PUP can qualify for SUSI."

The scheme is demand-led and as such the numbers applying each year can change for reasons such as changing demographics and employment rates.

An applicant can contact the SUSI Support Desk at 0761 087 874 or emailing 'support@susi.ie' for assistance. 

