Discover the real Kilkenny thanks to five new bike hire hubs dotted across the county

Christopher Dunne and Lauren Hennessy take a tour of Inistioge
Cycle Kilkenny Bike Hire has announced a new countywide network of cycle hire hubs, opening up Kilkenny’s most historic and scenic areas for visitors to explore at their own pace on two wheels.
There are five different hire centres, located at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan, and Castlecomer, offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.
These five hubs supply all necessary equipment, including helmets and high-vis vests, and recommend loop routes which begin and end at their locations and take in Kilkenny’s most beautiful countryside and notable attractions.
For each location, Cycle Kilkenny Bike Hire has researched two cycle routes. They’re relatively short - suitable for the casual cyclist. And where possible, they have avoided any kind of a major road, opting for very quiet roads.
Visitors can book their bike and plan their adventure directly from the following locations:
Inistioge - Cois Abhann Community Centre, tel 086-3086996.
Thomastown - The Tower House B&B, tel 085-1012754.
Windgap - Lakeside Shop and Tea Rooms, tel 051-626944.
Callan- Steppes Bar, tel 085-1542775.
Castlecomer - The Parlour, tel 083-8220601.
Full details of all loop routes and hub facilities can be found at www.trailkilkenny.ie/kilkennybikehire/
This is a pilot project from Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has been extended into autumn.
For more information co-ordinator Mary Deevy, marydeevy@hotmail.com.
