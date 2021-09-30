Search

30/09/2021

Discover the real Kilkenny thanks to five new bike hire hubs dotted across the county

Cycle Kilkenny Bike Hire has researched two cycle routes to explore for each location

Discover the real Kilkenny thanks to five new bike hire hubs dotted across the county

Christopher Dunne and Lauren Hennessy take a tour of Inistioge

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Cycle Kilkenny Bike Hire has announced a new countywide network of cycle hire hubs, opening up Kilkenny’s most historic and scenic areas for visitors to explore at their own pace on two wheels.

There are five different hire centres, located at Inistioge, Thomastown, Windgap, Callan, and Castlecomer, offering a choice of standard and electric bikes for full or half-day hire and a selection of stunning routes to appeal to cyclists of all abilities and interests.

These five hubs supply all necessary equipment, including helmets and high-vis vests, and recommend loop routes which begin and end at their locations and take in Kilkenny’s most beautiful countryside and notable attractions.

For each location, Cycle Kilkenny Bike Hire has researched two cycle routes. They’re relatively short - suitable for the casual cyclist. And where possible, they have avoided any kind of a major road, opting for very quiet roads.

Visitors can book their bike and plan their adventure directly from the following locations:

Inistioge - Cois Abhann Community Centre, tel 086-3086996.
Thomastown - The Tower House B&B, tel 085-1012754.
Windgap - Lakeside Shop and Tea Rooms, tel 051-626944.
Callan- Steppes Bar, tel 085-1542775.
Castlecomer - The Parlour, tel 083-8220601.

Full details of all loop routes and hub facilities can be found at www.trailkilkenny.ie/kilkennybikehire/

This is a pilot project from Kilkenny LEADER Partnership has been extended into autumn.

For more information co-ordinator Mary Deevy, marydeevy@hotmail.com.

GET ENTERING! The search is on for Kilkenny's Next Superstar

Kilkenny records the fourth-highest year-on-year rent increase in the country - RTB

"Unless we fix supply, we’re not going to fix the issue in the private rental market" - Housing Minister to Kilkenny People

New rail freight service launched between Belview in South Kilkenny and Ballina

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media