Kilkenny records the fourth-highest year-on-year rent increase in the country

The standardised average monthly rent rate in Kilkenny has risen to €1,012.61, a 15.5% year-on-year increase, new figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) have revealed.
Kilkenny is only surpassed by Leitrim (17.3%), Clare (16.1%) and Longford (15.9%) in the year-on-year figures.
At present, only ten counties have standardised average rents above €1,000 per month - Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.
Speaking about the private rental sector in Kilkenny, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien told Kilkenny People that there is 'no short-term solution' to the issue.
“We’ve had ten years of under-supply in housing. We don’t have enough homes," he remarked.
The Minister cited the Covid-19 pandemic as a recent obstacle due to shutdowns in the construction sector but is intent that housing delivery will pick up.
“I’m hoping that this year we’ll complete about 22,000 homes. Fundamentally, unless we fix supply, we’re not going to fix the issue in the private rental market.”
