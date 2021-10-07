Funding to support Kilkenny communities to take action against climate change

Communities across Kilkenny will have the opportunity to apply for a grant of up to €5,000 through the ‘Accenture Sustainability Challenge’ supported by the social innovation platform ChangeX.

The initiative is designed to provide the vital resources required by communities to kickstart sustainability projects in their own locality.

Niamh McKenna, Head of Impact at ChangeX said: "It is our ambition to enable and to support local community groups, schools, and organisations to take action against climate change and start innovative but doable environmentally-focused projects in their own areas. From experience, we know that community-led projects have proven hugely successful for communities across Ireland and we are looking forward to seeing even more groups and organisations come together to roll out more of these green initiatives across the country."

Grants of up to €5,000 are available plus a starter resource pack, mentorship and technology tools for teams across the country to start a sustainability project within their own community. Entrants can choose from a portfolio of six ideas that have already been tested and proven to have a positive social or environmental impact within communities in Ireland.

These include a ‘Garden Pocket Forest’ aimed at increasing biodiversity and green space within local communities; a ‘Repair Café’, a meeting spot equipped with tools, materials, and volunteers to repair clothes, furniture, and other household items; a ‘Community Fridge’ a communal place where surplus food is shared with the local community by local businesses and individuals; an ‘Open Orchard’ to provide free fruit to residents and greenery to urban environments; a ‘Plastic Free 4 Kids’ initiative aimed at helping Primary Schools become plastic-free and a ‘Pollinator Plan’ to support biodiversity with an all-Ireland pollinator plan.

To apply, entrants should visit www.changex.org/ie/ funds/accenture- sustainability-challenge where they can explore the six ideas, register their team, and receive more information on the steps to complete the Challenge.

Commenting on the initiative, Deirdre Murphy, Corporate Citizenship Lead, Accenture in Ireland, said:

Climate change is increasingly affecting living and working conditions around the world, and now is the time to act. Communities hold the power to be a catalyst for change and, as a business operating in Ireland for over 50 years, we believe that one of the most important things we can do is support the communities we live and work in. We’re committed to embedding sustainable practices across all elements of our own business and we’re making strong progress towards achieving our net-zero goal. There are six fantastic ideas for local communities to choose from, all of which can help them make a real and positive environmental impact.”

The fund will support up to 15 teams across the island of Ireland. Groups, individuals and organisations who are passionate about building a thriving community are encouraged to apply to roll out one of the six initiatives for their community at www.changex.org. Open to communities across the island of Ireland, applications will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis once applicants successfully complete a 30-day challenge to kick-start their idea and take their first steps towards making their project a reality. Thousands of local teams across Ireland and further afield, have successfully started community projects through the ChangeX platform, accessing the ideas, support and funding needed to have a measurable impact in their local area.

For further information see https://www.changex.org/ funds/accenture- sustainability-challenge