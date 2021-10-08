Search

08/10/2021

Former factory to be demolished to make way for new houses in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Kilkenny County Council have granted planning permission for the demolition of a former hosiery factory in the Talbot's Inch area on the outskirts of the city to make way for the construction of new houses on the site.

A four bedroom, two-storey, detached house, a five bedroom, two-storey, detached house as well as a five bedroom, three-storey, detached house will be built on the site from the ground up.

A derelict end of terrace cottage will also be converted into a two bedroom, single-storey house.

Six roadside parking spaces in addition to on-site parking for three houses are included in the plans.

The site is within an architectural conservation area and within the curtilage of a protected structure.

The construction work will be overseen by Hansa Properties Ltd.

