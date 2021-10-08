Former factory to be demolished to make way for new houses in Kilkenny

File Photo
Kilkenny County Council have granted planning permission for the demolition of a former hosiery factory in the Talbot's Inch area on the outskirts of the city to make way for the construction of new houses on the site.
A four bedroom, two-storey, detached house, a five bedroom, two-storey, detached house as well as a five bedroom, three-storey, detached house will be built on the site from the ground up.
A derelict end of terrace cottage will also be converted into a two bedroom, single-storey house.
Six roadside parking spaces in addition to on-site parking for three houses are included in the plans.
The site is within an architectural conservation area and within the curtilage of a protected structure.
The construction work will be overseen by Hansa Properties Ltd.
The Kilkenny Ladies First team made a winning start to their Leinster League campaign, beating Three Rock Rovers 1-0.
Dicksboro’s Timmy Clifford looks ahead with David O’Carroll (Lisdowney) in pursuit during the opening round of the championship on Sunday. Picture: Billy Culleton
