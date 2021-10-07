New 'glamping' site with pods to be built in Kilkenny

File photo (Source: Glamping Pods of America)
Kilkenny County Council have granted permission for the construction of a glamping site consisting of 6 glamping pods in Rathduff, Kells, County Kilkenny.
Glamping is a form of camping involving accommodation and facilities more luxurious than those associated with traditional camping.
Plans for the site include a communal kitchen, a toilet block building, an office/bin store building, a new wastewater treatment system as well as associated landscaping and site works.
Permission was also granted for the change of use of an existing log cabin 'garden room' into general purpose room.
