Farming: Prime grazing land makes €400 per acre at Kilkenny auction

The land at Boley, Ballylinan, County Laois
Joe Coogan Auctioneer leased 55 acres of grazing lands on a five year lease with no entitlements and no farm buildings last Friday, October 1, for €400 per acre.
The lands, situated just nine miles from Castlecomer, in Boley, Ballylinan were of prime grazing quality with water troughs and a cattle crush.
Four active bidders and a number of other interested parties from different parties were hoping to secure the land for between €300 - €350 per acre.
The auction shows a very strong demand for grazing land in counties Laois, Carlow and Kilkenny at present.
peration Biodiversity champion Bryan Daniels, school principal, Margaret Lowry and Glanbia Ireland’s Thomas Ryan and Pat Murphy help students at Windgap NS plant an apple tree
Bridge United and Thomastown players battle for the ball during Sunday's league clash. Pic: Mark Desmond
Pictured are Enda Malone, Mary Cody, Marian O’ Driscoll (Principal Mother of Fair Love School), Joshua Hawe, Leah Nolan, Bishop Denis Nulty and Pat Boyd (Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) PICTURE: VICKY C
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.