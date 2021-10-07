Retail boost for Kilkenny as four new businesses set up shop in Market Cross

Market Cross Shopping Centre
Four new businesses have set up shop in Market Cross Shopping Centre since the pandemic hit, signalling a vote-of-confidence in the emerging local retail sector.
Rudeboy Barbers, Top Deals, Lash Dolls Beauty and Wigoders are now all offering their services in the city centre shopping hub since opening their doors in recent months.
Centre Manager Lesley Cleere has welcomed the openings not only as a vote of confidence in Market Cross but as a vote of confidence in the retail sector in Kilkenny as a whole.
"We are thrilled to welcome these new tenants to the Centre and encourage all locals to support them as they open their doors for the people of Kilkenny and beyond," she said.
"We are delighted to have such a wonderful mix of shops and a huge part of our charm is that we have mostly-Irish owned stores with our three major anchor tenants (Penneys, Supervalu & Dealz) all paving the way in retail."
