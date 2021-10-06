Search

06/10/2021

New Kilkenny greyway 'needs to be considered'

Kilkenny

A section of the proposed R723

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Cllr Fidelis Doherty has once again proposed that a new 'greyway' be considered for the R723 road in South Kilkenny during remarks made at this morning's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.

A 'greyway' incorporates dedicated cycle lanes onto the sides of a road that can safely cater for vehicular traffic.

The road being proposed runs between Glenmore and New Ross and used to be the N25 before the construction of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and New Ross bypass.

“The roadway is quite wide, always has been, and has only recently been downgraded from a national to a regional road, making it a perfect candidate for a greyway," Cllr Doherty said.

"I understand that such a scheme would require maintenance so an allocation would need to come from central government for it," she added.

Area Engineer Stan Cullen said that he would make further enquiries in relation to the matter.

Dead End! No mention of Kilkenny Ring Road in new National Development Plan

Kilkenny waterfall works receive preliminary end date

Breaking: Garda investigation into firework attack on Kilkenny home

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media