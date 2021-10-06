New Kilkenny greyway 'needs to be considered'

A section of the proposed R723
Cllr Fidelis Doherty has once again proposed that a new 'greyway' be considered for the R723 road in South Kilkenny during remarks made at this morning's meeting of Piltown Municipal District Council.
A 'greyway' incorporates dedicated cycle lanes onto the sides of a road that can safely cater for vehicular traffic.
The road being proposed runs between Glenmore and New Ross and used to be the N25 before the construction of the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge and New Ross bypass.
“The roadway is quite wide, always has been, and has only recently been downgraded from a national to a regional road, making it a perfect candidate for a greyway," Cllr Doherty said.
"I understand that such a scheme would require maintenance so an allocation would need to come from central government for it," she added.
Area Engineer Stan Cullen said that he would make further enquiries in relation to the matter.
