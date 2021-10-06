Dead End! No mention of Kilkenny Ring Road in new National Development Plan

Kilkenny has been ‘essentially ignored’ in the new €165 billion National Development plan, according to the Mayor of the City.



Major road projects like the N25 past Glenmore and the N24 across South Kilkenny were namechecked but are on a list of works long-fingered for ‘further evaluation’; the Technical University of the South East is to get an expanded campus in Waterford and a new campus in Wexford - but none in Kilkenny; and, in another blow, there is no commitment to finish the Kilkenny City Ring Road.



Announced by the Government on Monday, there was no mention of the long-awaited Northern section of the city Ring Road in the National Development Plan, which did mention many other major road projects across the country.



Mayor of Kilkenny, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said he is disappointed but stressed ‘the battle is not over’ to get the essential road in place.

“I’m deeply disappointed that the completion of our Ring Road has been essentially ignored by Government. It is a vital piece of infrastructure for the progress of our city and county and an essential tool for our economic growth along with the obvious solutions it would provide for our traffic issues.



“We have been crying out for its completion for years and it seems to have fallen on deaf ears. I recently made a plea to Minister Darragh O’Brien on his visit to Kilkenny and I was received positively. I want to renew that plea and call on the Government to work with us to complete the Ring Road as a matter of urgency. I don’t believe the battle is over.”

Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council, Tim Butler, explained that consultants are to be appointed to carry out a Strategic Assessment Report on the project. This is expected to be completed in five or six months and will then position the Ring Road completion to be considered for future funding.

Mr Butler highlighted that Kilkenny City and County has benefited from a €4million investment for Active Travel measures this year.



A positive for Kilkenny in the NDP is a vote of confidence in the city’s army barracks with investment in new ‘training facilities.’