06/10/2021

Kilkenny waterfall works receive preliminary end date

KILKENNY

Poulanassy Waterfall in Mullinavat

Improvement works at Poulanassy Waterfall in Mullinavat are due to completed by the end of the month, or by early November at the latest, local councillors have been told.

Elected members of Piltown Municipal District Council were briefed on the project's progress by Area Engineer Stan Cullen at this morning's monthly meeting. 

"We've been in talks with the contractor and they are happy with the progress being made at the site," he said.

"They are looking to finish up on-site by the end of this month, by early November at the latest."

Cullen also issued a reminder that the waterfall site remains off-limits until the works are completed.

The works will provide a new vehicular access point with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing, a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and an upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.

