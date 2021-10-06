Kilkenny waterfall works receive preliminary end date

Poulanassy Waterfall in Mullinavat
Improvement works at Poulanassy Waterfall in Mullinavat are due to completed by the end of the month, or by early November at the latest, local councillors have been told.
Elected members of Piltown Municipal District Council were briefed on the project's progress by Area Engineer Stan Cullen at this morning's monthly meeting.
"We've been in talks with the contractor and they are happy with the progress being made at the site," he said.
"They are looking to finish up on-site by the end of this month, by early November at the latest."
Cullen also issued a reminder that the waterfall site remains off-limits until the works are completed.
The works will provide a new vehicular access point with the relocation of boundary hedge, an off-road visitor car park comprising 35 car parking spaces, kerbing, a drainage system, a landscaped amenity area and an upgrade of the existing trail leading to the waterfall.
John West Féile Ambassador, Kilkenny camogie’s Denise Gaule, at the launch of John West Féile, 2021 at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.