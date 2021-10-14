Gardaí highlight poor driving with two videos taken on Kilkenny Ring Road

Kilkenny gardaí have posted two videos on their social media page today that highlight concerning driver behaviour on Kilkenny's Ring Road.

The first video shows a driver passing over the centre line into oncoming traffic and forming an unsafe second laneway as they approach a roundabout.

"Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny out and about on patrol this morning came across a worrying practice being adopted by motorists intending on taking the Hebron Road exit off the roundabout coming from the Castlecomer direction," the gardaí write.

"Multiple drivers decided to pass over the centre line into oncoming traffic, making oncoming traffic give way. These drivers in many cases formed a second right laneway in advance of the roundabout but were doing this by encroaching on oncoming traffic (as in the case of the black SUV captured in the video).

"Many did this in front of a marked patrol, parked on the hard shoulder. Several drivers were stopped by Gardai."

The second video shows drivers using the hard shoulder to merge onto the Ring Road coming out of Kilkenny Retail Park.

"This time we observed people using the hatch markings and hard shoulder as a merging lane as they leave Woodies," the gardaí write.

"There is a clear stop sign here, you cannot merge in this manner!#stopsignthereforareason"