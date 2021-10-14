Search

14/10/2021

BREAKING: 147 new homes and childcare facility get the go-ahead in Kilkenny

BREAKING: 147 new homes and childcare facility get the go-ahead to be built in Kilkenny

File Photo

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny County Council have granted planning permission for the construction of 147 new houses as well as a childcare facility in two phases on the Granges Road in Kilkenny City.

Phase 1 of the residential development will consist of the construction of 87 residential units, 1 childcare facility and all ancillary development works including access, footpaths, parking, drainage, landscaping and amenity areas.

The proposed development will allow for the laying of all roads and services for the Phase 2 site.

Phase 2 of the residential development will consist of the construction of 60 residential units and all ancillary development works including access, footpaths, parking, drainage, landscaping and amenity areas. 

Access to the site will be via the existing entrance onto Granges Road to the east of the site and a new pedestrian and cycle access onto Lousybush Lane.

Local News

