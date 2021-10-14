Kilkenny school gets the green light for new extension

File Photo
St. Coleman's National School in Clara, County Kilkenny have had a planning permission application granted for a new single storey extension to the existing school.
The extension will cater for a new special educational needs (SEN) unit.
The SEN unit's construction will include some alterations to an existing classroom at the school.
Associated site works are included in the plans.
