Kilkenny County Council Library Service launches sensory services

Kilkenny County Council Library Service are pleased to announce the development of a range of sensory services across the county library network.



The range of services include:

* An enhanced toy and sensory resource collection featuring over 150 toys that will help with the development of gross motor skills, fine motor skills and play and life skills.

* A specialised autism friendly book collection of over 300 titles aimed at parents, teachers and children themselves.

* A social story for each of our 8 libraries and the mobile library so that teachers, parents and carers can prepare children and pupils for a visit to their local library. These social stories include photos from both outside and inside the library, as well as some simple text to read through with a child so that they know what to expect on their visit.

* A sensory box is now available at all our library branches to help pupils enjoy a better sensory experience during their visit. As well as calming toys, ear defenders and LULLS can be used when visiting the library.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Fidelis Doherty commented “Libraries are about people and families. They are safe and welcoming spaces, a place to have fun in and learn. This service will improve the library experience for many and ensure services are inclusive, accessible and equitable to all.“

Kilkenny County Council Library Service is also working towards receiving autism accreditation from As I Am, Ireland’s National Autism Charity and Advocacy Organisation. The final step in this process is developing and implementing a Charter of Inclusion which will outline the long-term commitments to supporting those with autism in our local communities.

Mayor, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said “these services are a welcome addition to the library and will be of huge benefit to families and schools in our local communities."

For more information on these services you can access the website at www.kilkennylibrary.ie or contact library headquarters at 056 7794041.