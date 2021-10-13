Search

13/10/2021

Maureen's call to extend Kilkenny City bus routes

Benefit for all public transport users

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny bus service should be extended to allow everyone access to services and amenities across the city, says one local lady.


Maureen O’Dwyer and her friends lived within a campus residential setting in Kilkenny City but recently moved into houses across the community.
As Maureen has been supported to expand her experience of living and contributing within her community, she has found there are many areas that she cannot access unless she uses a taxi, as current bus routes are limited.

Above: Maureen O'Dwyer would like a new Kilkenny City bus route that stops at the Woodies Retail Park


Maureen wants to have the opportunity to try new things and visit new places, particularly in the local community. So, she has started a campaign to expand the bus routes across the city of Kilkenny.
In particular, Maureen would like to access the Woodies Business Park but the current bus route does not facilitate this.
Maureen is asking you to sign her petition to increase the bus route options and in turn improve access across Kilkenny City.


This will not only benefit Maureen and her friends but also many other Kilkenny people who also depend on public transport.
You’ll find the petition in local shops and online at change.org - click here to sign the petition.

