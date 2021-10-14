Search

14/10/2021

Kilkenny dairy plant submits planning application for new development works

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland DAC have applied for planning permission for a range of new development works at their Ballyragget plant in North Kilkenny.

The application proposes the installation of two new liquid storage silos for dairy products, the relocation of an existing tank from internal to external and the construction of a canopy for loading and unloading of raw materials and final product.

Construction of a new services pipe bridge between the proposed canopy and the proposed silos is also included in the plans, as is the reinstatement of concrete yard and all associated site works.

