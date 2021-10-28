Search

28/10/2021

Kilkenny city road flooded - diversions in place

Diversions in place due to flooding on Kilkenny city road

Kilkenny road hit by flooding

The Bleach Road (LS 6601) on the outskirts of Kilkenny city is currently flooded.

A roadworks notice posted by Kilkenny County Council earlier today states that there is 'no through road due to flooding and diversion signs are in place'.

Please remember to drive carefully today as waterlogged roads have been reported across the city and county.

Yesterday was wettest October day *ever* in Kilkenny!

Kilkenny Weather reveals statistics

Don't forget: Clocks are set to 'fall back' this weekend!

The Brewhouse at the Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny will be open and occupied by Easter

Significant public realm works have already been completed

