Kilkenny city road flooded - diversions in place

Kilkenny road hit by flooding
The Bleach Road (LS 6601) on the outskirts of Kilkenny city is currently flooded.
A roadworks notice posted by Kilkenny County Council earlier today states that there is 'no through road due to flooding and diversion signs are in place'.
Please remember to drive carefully today as waterlogged roads have been reported across the city and county.
