Search

28/10/2021

Minister to direct that Kilkenny reopen areas of the county to wind farm development

Kilkenny wind energy strategy challenged by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR)

Minister to direct that Kilkenny reopen areas of the county to wind farm development

Public submissions on the proposed reopening Templeorum/Mullenbeg and Castlebanny to wind development sought by Kilkenny County Council (FILE PHOTO)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister Peter Burken has written to Kilkenny County Council giving notice of his intention to issue a direction to reinstate areas of Kilkenny including Templeorum/Mullenbeg and Castlebanny as ‘acceptable in principle’ to wind energy developments.

This draft direction comes on foot of a recommendation made to Minister Burken by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR).

Earlier this year, local councillors voted in a new wind energy strategy as part of the Kilkenny County Development Plan.

The vote was made with the submitted recommendation from local councillors that Templeorum/Mullenbeg and Castlebanny be removed as 'acceptable in principle' from the draft plan.

During the same discussions, last-ditch efforts to prevent areas around Castlewarren and Johnswell from being designated as ‘acceptable in principle’ to wind energy developments plan did not succeed (see below).

Efforts to prevent opening up areas near Kilkenny city to wind turbines have failed

New county development plan voted in by majority of councillors following procedural implications, despite unanimous opposition to elements of wind strategy

If reinstated, Templeorum/Mullenbeg and Castlebanny will be open to planning applications for individual turbines, small scale wind farms, community-led initiatives and large scale wind farms.

Kilkenny County Council, as required, have since published the draft notice and are now seeking submissions from the public before November 12, 2021.

Public submissions on Templeorum/Mullenbeg and Castlebanny will form part of a report from the Council’s Chief Executive.

All other aspects of the wind energy strategy, including Castlewarren and Johnswell, are deemed to be settled policy and are therefore not the subject of this public consultation. 

This report must be presented to the Minister and the OPR no later than December 10, 2021.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media