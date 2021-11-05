Kilkenny Minister announces €8million funding boost for built heritage projects

Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, today launched the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund for 2022.

With €8million in funding across both schemes - an increase of €2 million from 2021 - they represent a continued and significant boost to the preservation of Ireland’s built heritage.

It is expected the schemes will support hundreds of projects while also creating over 44,000 days of employment.

Speaking from Kilkenny today, Minister Noonan said, “All around the country, communities are repurposing historic buildings to create liveable, low carbon and resilient town centres. I’m delighted to be able to support this heritage-led regeneration by significantly increasing funding for both the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund to a total of €8 million in 2022.

“The increase underlines this Government’s continued commitment to the protection and preservation of our built heritage, benefitting hundreds of historic structures, keeping traditional building skills alive and creating employment for skilled conservation workers.”

(Etaoin Holahan, curator of Fennelly's, Callan, delighted with the 'new' sash windows on the building. Installation was partly funded by a built heritage scheme | Picture by Harry Reid)

The Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Structures Fund support the owners and custodians of protected structures and those in Architectural Conservation Areas to meet their obligations to care for their properties.

Administered in conjunction with Local Authority Architectural Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers and planning and administrative staff, both schemes will assist hundreds of small-scale, labour-intensive projects as well as larger-scale projects to repair and conserve our historic built environment.

The projects will also give significant support to local jobs in conservation, traditional skills and construction, providing a vital boost to local economies during challenging times.

In 2021, over 550 projects were awarded funding under the two schemes, ranging from minor but essential repairs of rainwater goods to large-scale roof repairs.

One such project is the restoration of the shopfront of Tynan’s Bridge House Bar in Kilkenny, where this year’s funding announcement was made. An award of €15,000 from the Historic Structures Fund, along with investment by the owner, is helping to save the shopfront from decay and to restore some of the classic detailing which has been lost over the years.

Works include timber repairs, stained glass repairs and reinstating missing cast iron crest grills over the shopfront.

The preservation of Tynan’s distinctive character helps preserve its historic identity and brings wider benefits to John’s Bridge and Kilkenny City.

Owners are invited to make an application through their Local Authority, which must in turn be submitted to the Department by February 11, 2022.