16/11/2021

Vicky Phelan stops chemo treatment and aims to enjoy Christmas with family

The Kilkenny campaigner will also be a guest on this week's Late Late Show

Vicky Phelan stops chemo treatment with aim to enjoy Christmas with her family

Vicky Phelan

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has made the decision to cease chemotherapy treatment so that she can enjoy Christmas with her family.

The Mooncoin native shared the video update on social media last weekend in a bid to update her followers, who have remained steadfast in their support.

Phelan explained that she made the decision to stop chemotherapy after her first dose on October 18. 

“I was horrendously ill for almost two full weeks and I decided that I have had enough of putting my body through torture,” she said.

“At this stage, my treatment is palliative anyway. There is nothing else that can be done medically. And so, I decided that, for me, quality of life is far more important to me now than quantity of life if the extra time that I might get means that I have to go through hell for two or three weeks every month.” 

Phelan described in detail the effects that the last few years of treatment have had on her body and explained that she has decided not to put herself through further pain.

“I just decided I'm not doing this anymore. I'm just not putting my body through this anymore. This is my fourth line of treatment,” she said.

“When you get to the fourth line of treatment, there's not much they can do at this stage. It's to treat my symptoms really and to try and keep my pain under control.”

Phelan concluded her video message with her ever-present positive outlook: “I’m not dying yet, there’s nine lives in this cat and I don’t think I’m on my ninth one, just yet.”

It has also just recently been announced that Phelan will be a guest on the Late Late Show, this Friday from 9.35pm on RTE One.

