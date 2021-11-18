Gardaí seize a number of uninsured vehicles parked in public places in Kilkenny

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Subsequent to a recent detection of a disqualified driver, Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny seized a number of uninsured vehicles in Kilkenny recently.
All these vehicles were parked in public places.
The message from local gardaí following the seizures is 'ensure to insure'.
