Rail bridge wall collapse causes traffic disruption on busy Kilkenny road

Killarney Bridge repairs works on a previous occassion. Photo: Harry Reid
A 24-hour, stop-go system has been put in place on a busy Kilkenny road following the collapse of a railway bridge wall.
The road affected is the Kilkenny City to Thomastown road at Killarney Bridge - according to Kilkenny County Council a wall approaching the bridge has collapsed.
No end date for the lane closure has been announced, as remedial works will have to take place first.
Caution is urged on the stretch of road, which has been the site of several road accidents. Kilkenny County Council and Irish Rail installed traffic safety measures in the area, earlier this year.
On behalf of Irish Rail - a lane closure will be in place at Killarney Bridge, Thomastown from 15th November for 24 hours a day until further notice due to the collapse of a wall approaching the bridge— Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) November 17, 2021
Traffic management will be in operation including Stop/Go system. pic.twitter.com/us3NeuLtsY
