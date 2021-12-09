Appeal: Two Kilkenny goats in need of urgent rehoming

Picture: Kilkenny SPCA
Two pet Saanen goats in the care of Kilkenny SPCA are in need of an urgent rehome.
Saanens takes their name from the Saane river in western Switzerland, where the breed originated.
It is a highly productive dairy goat and can be found in more than eighty countries worldwide.
Can you help find these two a forever home before Christmas?
If you can, or know somebody that can, please contact Gillian from Kilkenny SPCA on '086 373 5005'.
Kilkenny SPCA are always looking for good homes for animals, including dogs, cats, horses, and more.
If you decide to adopt an animal, please know that there is a small rehoming fee, and that a home check may be carried out.
