09 Dec 2021

Kilkenny woman Mary Pierce wins Ireland’s Inspirational Hero Award

Kilkenny Inspirational Hero Mary Pierce, Ray Conboy, Retail Operations Executive, Gala Retail and John DeLoughry, Talbots Inch Gala

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Mary Pierce from Kilkenny, is celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Established to shine a light on those individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Mary stood out for her tireless and dedicated work helping those less fortunate.

Responsible for the running of ‘Helping the Homeless’, Mary looks after many families in and around Kilkenny, supplying food hampers, toys and clothing.

Often going above and beyond to help anyone in need, Mary travels to other parts of the country including Dublin to run soup kitchens.

Commenting on why she was being nominated a friend stated: “Mary is as an amazing, selfless person running soup kitchens, feeding the homeless and supplying them with food and clean clothes. She goes above and beyond to help anyone in need.”

Commenting on the quality of the entries and the work done by Mary Pierce was Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail.

"We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations we received and Mary along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place for us all,” he said.

2021 marks the third year of the Gala Retail Inspiration Awards created as a way of celebrating the selfless acts and inspirational deeds of people in Ireland who are making the country a better place.

Marian Mattimoe from Mayo was named as Overall Inspirational Person at the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.

Gala Retail has gifted €26,000 of prizes to the winners with the 26 county winners being awarded with €1000 hotel getaways across Ireland.

