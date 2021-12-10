Search

10 Dec 2021

Mount Juliet Estate to represent Kilkenny at International Luxury Travel Market

Mount Juliet Estate to represent Kilkenny at International Luxury Travel Market

Siobhán O'Sullivan, Mount Juliet Estate among the Irish delegation heading to Cannes

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Twenty-three tourism businesses from Ireland – including Mount Juliet Estate – have joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes this week, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,800 influential travel agents and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from 80 different countries. Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

Premium three storey, four bed semi-detached in Kilkenny city for sale - click for more!

The four-day event – which takes place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes – involves a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and is an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel agents and journalists.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership, said: “Our participation at this year’s ILTM in Cannes is an excellent platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts, to our rich culture and heritage; and not forgetting our world-class golf and our superb culinary scene. 

GALLERY: Can you spot any familiar faces from the 2013 Kilkenny Santa Run?

Pictures by Pat Moore

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides an excellent opportunity for our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2022 when recommending destinations to their clients.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media