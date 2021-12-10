Mount Juliet Estate to represent Kilkenny at International Luxury Travel Market

Twenty-three tourism businesses from Ireland – including Mount Juliet Estate – have joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes this week, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

ILTM is an invitation-only event for the global luxury travel industry – attracting more than 1,800 influential travel agents and decision-makers who design unique, luxury travel itineraries for their high net-worth international clients, from 80 different countries. Luxury travel editors and journalists from international publications are also in attendance.

The four-day event – which takes place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes – involves a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions and is an excellent opportunity for the tourism businesses from Ireland to meet, and do business with, the influential travel agents and journalists.

Louise Finnegan, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Business Partnership, said: “Our participation at this year’s ILTM in Cannes is an excellent platform to showcase the superb luxury tourism offering around Ireland – from our boutique hotels, castles and luxury resorts, to our rich culture and heritage; and not forgetting our world-class golf and our superb culinary scene.

“The format of one-to-one appointments provides an excellent opportunity for our partners from Ireland to network and do business with new and established luxury travel buyers from around the world – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ for them in 2022 when recommending destinations to their clients.”