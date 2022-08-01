Decrease in the number of personal injury awards in Kilkenny

The number of personal injury awards granted in Kilkenny fell very slightly from 89 in 2020 to 88 in 2021, according to new data released by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Nationally, the number of injury claims made to PIAB in 2021 was 21,410 which is down 18% on 2020, and 31% when compared to 2019.

PIAB total awards showed a reduction of €49m on 2020 figures and have fallen by €118m over 2 years, due to lower claims numbers and changes to damage values.

Based on accepted awards in 2021, PIAB directly brought about over €50m in savings on legal and other costs which would have been incurred if those claims had gone to costly litigation instead of being resolved via the PIAB process .

The average PIAB award after April 2021 (when the Guidelines came into force) was €13,825, compared to the average award in 2020 of €23,877.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the overall total value of awards has fallen

The decrease in volumes and values of claims is reflective of all categories of claims, with motor claim applications down by 31%, public liability down by 27%, and employer liability down by 28%.

PIAB Chief Executive Rosalind Carroll said that 2021 has been a hugely significant year for PIAB.

"The introduction of the Guidelines has been the single biggest change in the personal injuries area since PIAB was first established 18 years ago," she said.

"While there are very immediate impacts in terms of award values, it will take time to see the full impact in terms of reducing the amount of personal injuries litigation."