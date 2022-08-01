Search

01 Aug 2022

Decrease in the number of personal injury awards in Kilkenny

Revealed: Kilkenny personal injury awards fall year-on-year, bucking national trend

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

01 Aug 2022 12:52 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The number of personal injury awards granted in Kilkenny fell very slightly from 89 in 2020 to 88 in 2021, according to new data released by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

Nationally, the number of injury claims made to PIAB in 2021 was 21,410 which is down 18% on 2020, and 31% when compared to 2019.

PIAB total awards showed a reduction of €49m on 2020 figures and have fallen by €118m over 2 years, due to lower claims numbers and changes to damage values.

Latest homeless figures for Kilkenny released

Based on accepted awards in 2021, PIAB directly brought about over €50m in savings on legal and other costs which would have been incurred if those claims had gone to costly litigation instead of being resolved via the PIAB process .

The average PIAB award after April 2021 (when the Guidelines came into force) was €13,825, compared to the average award in 2020 of €23,877.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the overall total value of awards has fallen

The decrease in volumes and values of claims is reflective of all categories of claims, with motor claim applications down by 31%, public liability down by 27%, and employer liability down by 28%.

PIAB Chief Executive Rosalind Carroll said that 2021 has been a hugely significant year for PIAB.

'Where do we start?' - Vehicle seized and impounded in Kilkenny due to numerous offences

"The introduction of the Guidelines has been the single biggest change in the personal injuries area since PIAB was first established 18 years ago," she said.

"While there are very immediate impacts in terms of award values, it will take time to see the full impact in terms of reducing the amount of personal injuries litigation."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media