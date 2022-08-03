Search

03 Aug 2022

Over €300,000 for outdoor projects all across Kilkenny - click for allocations!

Over €300,000 for outdoor amenities and projects all across Kilkenny

Castlemorris Woodland Trail (pictured) is amongst the projects to receive funding under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS)

Christopher Dunne

03 Aug 2022 11:54 AM

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

A total of €302,072 has today been allocated to various outdoor projects throughout Kilkenny as part of a €6 million allocation to develop 200 outdoor adventure projects throughout the country. 

The investment, under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS), will be key to enhancing our outdoor amenities such as our walkways, cycleways, rivers, lakes and beaches.

It will also provide a major boost to local economies by attracting visitors and furthering our reputation as a destination for adventure tourism. 

The major Kilkenny allocations are:

Castlemorris Woodland Trail - Upgrade woodland trails in Castlemorris wood, part of the old Castlemorris Estate -  €25,790

Dock Road, Graiguenamanagh - Upgrade Dock Road, between the Barrow Valley Outdoor Activity Hub and the town - €29,700

Garyduff Loop Walk, Owning - Garyduff Loop Walk, The development of walk in mixed woodland -  €14,400

Glen Combe Wood Loop Walks - Upgrade Glen Combe Wood Loop walks development - €29,700

Kells Kings River Trail- Phase 2 - Upgrade walking trail along the King’s River - €29,700

Kilkenny to Kilkenny Countryside Park (PDM) Feasibility Study - Off-road cycling/pedestrian link - €49,500

Outdoor Kilkenny Campaign 2023 - Outdoor Kilkenny Digital/Social Media, Marketing - €18,000

Pollrone Quay, Mooncoin - Develop 5km Community walk with a connection to Pollrone Quay -  €16,182

Windgap Village Loop - Upgrade Windgap Village loop -  Repair & Enhancement of Walking Trail - €29,700

Wood Road, Graiguenamanagh - Upgrade Wood Road, between Graiguenamanagh  and  River Barrow Amenity Area - €29,700

Woodstock Estate - Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum Promotion and marketing campaign -  €29,700

Deputy John McGuinness described the announcement as 'fantastic news for Kilkenny'.                     

"It’s a significant investment in our outdoor amenities that will come as positive news for the many community groups and local organisations that have made these projects happen," he said.

"I look forward to seeing the enhancement of these projects and the continued joy they bring to our local communities and also to our visitors who come to sample what we have to offer."

Minister Heather Humphries said the funding allocated today 'will support the further development of our greenways, blueways and hiking trails making them even more enjoyable places for families to visit'.

"Every county will benefit from today’s announcement so if you’re a walker, a swimmer, a cyclist or even a fisherman – check out the list to see what’s happening in your county," she urged.

“Getting active in the fresh air outdoors can be a tonic for the body and soul and this was brought home to us all during the pandemic.

“Some of these amenities are often hidden gems on our doorsteps so I’m encouraging people to get out and discover them over the rest of the Summer.”

