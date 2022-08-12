BREAKING: Five injured in road traffic collision in Kilkenny

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the main Kilkenny to Tullaroan Road shortly before 9.30pm yesterday evening (Thursday, August 11).
The five occupants of the vehicle, females in their late teens, have been taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny and University Hospital Waterford.
They are being treated for injuries ranging from non-life threatening to serious.
The road is currently closed for forensic collision investigators.
Local diversions are in place.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.