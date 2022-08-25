Kilkenny scouts win big at national scouting competition

The 15th Kilkenny Fort Grange Scout Troop and the 3rd Thomastown Cobra Patrol represented Kilkenny with distinction recently at the Phoenix Challenge All-Ireland Scouting Finals in Limerick.

The Fort Grange Scouts qualified for this competition by winning the Kilkenny Scouting County Shield for the first time in their 10-year history.

The local troop won gold at the Phoenix, which is the equivalent of the All-Ireland for scouts.

They were well represented by Iona MacIvor, Holly Long, Sinead Joyce, Tom Feehan, Jay Meagher, Dylan Gargan, Zara Brennan, Laura Cahill, Charlie Nesbitt, Charlotte Moore, Daisy Carroll, Saoirse Teehan.

Also representing Kilkenny were the 3rd Kilkenny Thomastown Cobra Patrol who won silver at the Phoenix.

A whopping 59 teams competed and the skilled scouts from Thomastown came only 2 points off gold.

Local gardaí, who assisted the 3rd Kilkenny Thomastown Cobra Patrol, described the troop as 'a credit to [their] volunteer leaders and families'.

This competition weekend is one where only those that demonstrate exceptional skills and team work would flourish.

This was the first event of its scale run by Scouting Ireland run since 2019 and was a massive undertaking by a team of over 200 volunteers