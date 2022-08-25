Search

25 Aug 2022

Kilkenny scouts win big at national scouting competition

Kilkenny gardaí hail 'stunning achievement' by local scout group

The 15th Kilkenny Fort Grange Scout Troop and the 3rd Thomastown Cobra Patrol the

Reporter:

Kilkenny Live

25 Aug 2022 10:55 AM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The 15th Kilkenny Fort Grange Scout Troop and the 3rd Thomastown Cobra Patrol represented Kilkenny with distinction recently at the Phoenix Challenge All-Ireland Scouting Finals in Limerick.

The Fort Grange Scouts qualified for this competition by winning the Kilkenny Scouting County Shield for the first time in their 10-year history.

The local troop won gold at the Phoenix, which is the equivalent of the All-Ireland for scouts.

They were well represented by Iona MacIvor, Holly Long, Sinead Joyce, Tom Feehan, Jay Meagher, Dylan Gargan, Zara Brennan, Laura Cahill, Charlie Nesbitt, Charlotte Moore, Daisy Carroll, Saoirse Teehan.

Anger as Kilkenny students left with no place on bus to school days out from term

Cllr Denis Hynes says students have had a seat in previous years and are now left in limbo

Also representing Kilkenny were the 3rd Kilkenny Thomastown Cobra Patrol who won silver at the Phoenix.

A whopping 59 teams competed and the skilled scouts from Thomastown came only 2 points off gold.

Local gardaí, who assisted the 3rd Kilkenny Thomastown Cobra Patrol, described the troop as 'a credit to [their] volunteer leaders and families'.

This competition weekend is one where only those that demonstrate exceptional skills and team work would flourish.

This was the first event of its scale run by Scouting Ireland run since 2019 and was a massive undertaking by a team of over 200 volunteers 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media