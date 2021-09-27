New development in plans to extend Kilkenny Ring Road

The Castlecomer Road roundabout section of Kilkenny Ring Road
There has been a new development in plans to extend Kilkenny's Ring Road.
Kilkenny County Council has a brief ready for tender to procure consultants to prepare a Strategic Assessment Report on the proposed Ring Road extension.
The Report will play a vital role in how the design and planning phase of this important strategic project for Kilkenny proceeds.
Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick has said that the completion of the Ring Road ‘has to be at the forefront of the development of Kilkenny’.
“Without the extension of the Ring Road we cannot develop as a city and county,” he noted.
CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne highlighted earlier this year that the Ring Road project has been tied up in the court system for years and that Covid-19 has also had an impact.
