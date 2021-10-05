Search

05/10/2021

Traveller Pride Week is a resounding success in Kilkenny

Traveller Pride Week is a resounding success in Kilkenny

The O'Reilly family at a celebration of Traveller culture at he O'Loughlin Court Community Centre

Communities from different parts of Kilkenny celebrated Traveller Pride Week with an impressive line-up of events.
Helena Power who works with the Kilkenny Traveller Community Movement explained that there was a week-long programme of events and congratulated all involved.
“We had a brilliant week and it was great to see such support both from the Traveller community and the wider community. Overall it was very positive and was a massive success,” she said.
As part of the programme a conversation around Traveller culture was hosted by renowned broadcaster and journalist, Vincent Browne at St Canice’s Cathedral. The panel consisted of Helena Power, and playwright and Traveller woman, Dr Rosaleen Mc Donagh and Mary McDonagh who works in the area of mental health with Exchange House Ireland.
“The conversation panel was fantastic, we had a broad conversation around Traveller culture and there were some hard-hitting questions but overall it gave a wide perspective into Traveller culture and identity,” said Ms Power.
Continuing with tradition one of the highlights of the week was a celebration at the O'Loughlin Court Community Centre on Friday afternoon and was attended by members of the Traveller community from across the city and county. There was singing, face-painting and a showcase of Traveller culture including a display of photographs.

