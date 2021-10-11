Mayor congratulates organisers of Kilkenny Day on 'a resounding success'

Kilkenny Day was a resounding success and celebration according to Mayor Andrew McGuinness.

"Kilkenny Day has been a resounding success. The proof was in the atmosphere, the smiles on peoples faces as they enjoyed live music again, the chat and laughter through the market on The Parade and that sense of normality that we all longed for after 18 months of being locked down.

"This was our second Kilkenny Day, the first one being mainly virtual due to restrictions. It felt like a celebration, everybody was in high spirits and we were blessed to get such great weather," he said.

The Mayor also praised those behind the scenes who organised the event and to the people of Kilkenny who supported it.

"It was one of those days where everything just fell into place perfectly. That didn’t happen by accident, a lot of work went into the day and it would not have been such a success without the efforts of a lot of people.

"I want to thank Marian Flannery, Andrea Keogh and their team for putting the whole thing together, Tim Butler, Catherine Cooney and Martina Comerford and all at Kilkenny County Council and Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy and all at Butler House and the Medieval Mile Museum, Broderick’s Music Warehouse for the incredible sound and lighting as always, Martin Bridgeman for his fantastic MC skills and all of the musicians, artists and performers, particularly our incredible local talent, who made the day so memorable. Cycle Kilkenny, the Dragon Paddlers, Music Generation, our Civil Defence, our Welcome Team, and all the other groups that took part.

"I want to say a particular thank you to everyone who came out and supported the events and those who went the extra mile with the black and amber. Our local businesses really bought into the concept and their efforts really helped to make the day special too. And let’s not forget about all of the artists who created those amazing cats.

"We are truly blessed in Kilkenny to be surrounded by such incredible history and to have so much talent from artists to musicians, crafts people and food producers and everything in between, and of course the best hurlers in the country. So why wouldn’t we celebrate all that is unique and wonderful about Kilkenny. Kilkenny Day has been the dose of positivity and normality that we all longed for," he added.