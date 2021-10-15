Castlecomer writer offers an insight into migrant culture

The launch of a debut novel by a Castlecomer writer took place in Dun Laoghire in Dublin recently.

Berna Boran tells the story of members of a migrant Muslim family adjusting to life in Ireland. The novel, set around the year 2000, centres around an Egyptian family, Hannah and Shabhan and their children, as they grapple with the numerous challenges presented by life in Dublin.

Hannah and Shabhan fulfil traditional roles as devoted homemaker and breadwinner and grapple with the dilemmas of imbuing their family with traditional values.

Berna Boran, a native of Castlecomer, wrote Shades of Integrity based on her 25-year experiences as a teacher and principal in the Muslim national school at Clonskeagh, Dublin.

Her 300-page novel is the story of Salman, a young man unwittingly drawn into a crime that is abhorrent to his good nature and to the culture and traditions of his hard-working, warm-hearted and law-abiding Muslim parents who come from Egypt.

Meanwhile, Salman’s sister falls in love with a young man from London and flees the arranged marriage proposed by her parents.

Salman is hiding a dark secret while his parents and siblings are trying to reconcile their different shades of integrity.

The novel gives an insight into the life and times of a family who have fled the turmoil of the Middle East and have come to live in Dublin.

Berna Boran said the family’s aspirations are similar to those of all families especially those adjusting to life and living in a foreign country.

Shades of Integrity, published by Three Sisters Press and was launched by Dr Carol Colburn Grigor CBE, businesswoman, bibliophile and philanthropist, at the dlr Lexicon, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin on October 12. For more see bernaboran.com