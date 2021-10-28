Happy 100th birthday to avid Kilkenny People reader, Peg

A Kilkennywoman who moved over the county bounds over six decades ago is celebrating a very special birthday this week.

The team at The Kilkenny People want to wish a very happy 100th birthday to a dedicated Kilkenny People reader, Peg Bermingham of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. Peg is a native of Ballykeeffe Castle in Co Kilkenny and moved over to border when she married her husband, Gerard in the 1050’s.

Peg’s grand-daughter Sarah explained that although Peg has lived in Tipperary for most of her life her allegiance to all things black and amber continues to this day. No week is complete for her without reading the Kilkenny People newspaper to keep up with all that’s going on and the local news.

Peg is an inspiration to her four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as her sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends and family. They look forward to every visit to her home at the end of the boreen, where they know they will be greeted by Peg’s great love, warmth, sense of humour and enduring spirit. Her favourite song is You Are My Sunshine – but, to all who know Peg, she is a sunshine in their lives.

Over the past 100 years, Peg has grown up in parallel with the Irish State and seen all of the twists and turns and great societal changes along that road – from the wonder of getting her first washing machine in the 1950s to the great moment of being one of the first people in her county to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this year.

This month, her extended family members, friends and all who know her will join in wishing Peg the very best on her milestone centenary birthday, which she will celebrate tomorrow (Thursday).