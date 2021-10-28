Search

28/10/2021

Happy 100th birthday to avid Kilkenny People reader, Peg

Happy 100th birthday to avid Kilkenny People reader, Peg

Peg Bermingham, who celebrates her 100th birthday this week

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkennywoman who moved over the county bounds over six decades ago is celebrating a very special birthday this week.
The team at The Kilkenny People want to wish a very happy 100th birthday to a dedicated Kilkenny People reader, Peg Bermingham of Ballycullen, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. Peg is a native of Ballykeeffe Castle in Co Kilkenny and moved over to border when she married her husband, Gerard in the 1050’s.
Peg’s grand-daughter Sarah explained that although Peg has lived in Tipperary for most of her life her allegiance to all things black and amber continues to this day. No week is complete for her without reading the Kilkenny People newspaper to keep up with all that’s going on and the local news.
Peg is an inspiration to her four children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as her sons and daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many friends and family. They look forward to every visit to her home at the end of the boreen, where they know they will be greeted by Peg’s great love, warmth, sense of humour and enduring spirit. Her favourite song is You Are My Sunshine – but, to all who know Peg, she is a sunshine in their lives.
Over the past 100 years, Peg has grown up in parallel with the Irish State and seen all of the twists and turns and great societal changes along that road – from the wonder of getting her first washing machine in the 1950s to the great moment of being one of the first people in her county to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this year.
This month, her extended family members, friends and all who know her will join in wishing Peg the very best on her milestone centenary birthday, which she will celebrate tomorrow (Thursday).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media