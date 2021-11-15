Councillors urge people of Kilkenny to be Covid compliant

People in Kilkenny are being urged to stick to Covid-19 guidelines in relation to social distancing and hand sanitising as cases continue to rise.
At Friday's meeting of the Kilkenny Municipal District Cllr John Coonan asked people to 'abide by the rules'.
Cllr Coonan said he had recently observed people entering commercial premises adding that 'eight out of ten people did not sanitise their hands'.
Deputy Mayor Martin Brett, who chaired the meeting asked people 'to take all procedures to stop further escalation of Covid and so that people can have a safe Christmas'.
