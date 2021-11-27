Search

27 Nov 2021

Kilkenny people invited to vote for their favourite charity - to win a €1,000 donation

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

The season of giving is almost upon us and specialist education, faith, heritage and charity insurer Ecclesiastical Insurance has launched its annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign to give £120,000 (approx. €140,000) to good causes across Ireland and the UK.

 

As part of the campaign 120 different charities will get an early Christmas gift of a £1,000 donation from the Ecclesiastical 12 days of giving campaign. 10 winners will be announced each weekday between the 6th and 21st of December.

 

The charities are selected at random from nominations received from the public and Ecclesiastical is inviting people in Kilkenny to nominate a registered charity to put them in with a chance to win.

It’s quick and easy to nominate a charity online. Nominations are open until the 21st of December and you can vote for your favourite charity at www.movementforgood.com/12days

 

Winners will be drawn at random – and while it is not a popularity contest, the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected. Ecclesiastical is encouraging everyone to use their social media channels to ask people to vote for their favourite charity to give them the best possible chance of winning.

 

Managing Director of Ecclesiastical Ireland, David Lane, commented: “We’re an insurance company that is owned by a charity and at Ecclesiastical our purpose is to give back and this is at the core of what we do. As a business, we focus on working together to build a movement for good, and this is one of those moments where we can help consumers to help us to help charities.  This campaign provides vital funds at a time when donations are needed more than ever, and all you have to do is think of a charitable cause that means something to you and could benefit from a £1,000 donation from us.

The more nominations a charity gets, the greater its chance of receiving a £1,000 donation. There’s no other requirement and so we would encourage the people of Kilkenny to nominate a charity and spread the word with family and friends to drive the movement for good.”

To find out more and discover other ways you can help, please visit www.movementforgood.com/12days

