30 Nov 2021

Fran’s Kilkenny Kickathon is back for a great cause!

Help him hit the target

KILKENNY

Fran Grincell with Pat McLoughlin, CEO Alzheimer Society

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Fran Grincell has a goal to raise money for charity - and he’s having a ball doing so!

The popular Kilkenny auctioneer is back on the fundraising trail with Fran’s Kickathon for The Alzheimer Society.

New target
The event has been running for a week but has already smashed through its original target of raising €5,000 for charity - now the goal is to raise €10,000.

“Alzhemier’s Kilkenny are in need of upgrading their minibus,” said Fran. “It’s an essential to their service that we all assist in this purchase. I’m kicking a ball for 90 minutes every night for 12 nights. Your donation can make this happen.”

To make a donation click here.

Local News

