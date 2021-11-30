Fran’s Kilkenny Kickathon is back for a great cause!

Fran Grincell with Pat McLoughlin, CEO Alzheimer Society
Fran Grincell has a goal to raise money for charity - and he’s having a ball doing so!
The popular Kilkenny auctioneer is back on the fundraising trail with Fran’s Kickathon for The Alzheimer Society.
New target
The event has been running for a week but has already smashed through its original target of raising €5,000 for charity - now the goal is to raise €10,000.
“Alzhemier’s Kilkenny are in need of upgrading their minibus,” said Fran. “It’s an essential to their service that we all assist in this purchase. I’m kicking a ball for 90 minutes every night for 12 nights. Your donation can make this happen.”
