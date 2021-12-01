Latest figures show 15 Covid patients at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

According to the latest HSE figures there are 15 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny.

In the past 24 hours there were three confirmed cases of the virus and there is also a suspected case at the hospital.

There are no available general beds this morning and just one intensive care bed. Three Covid patients are receiving treatment today in the Intensive Care Unit.

Meanwhile Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said there is a sharp increase of the virus in 5 - 11 years and urged parents to reduce their children's social contacts and to keep them at home if they have symptoms of the virus.

"The ongoing efforts by parents and children to adhere to the public health advice during this pandemic has been fundamental to our work to drive down the incidence of COVID-19 in the community.

"Our priority continues to be to minimise risk and protect as many people as possible from severe illness.

"In a very short period of time, we have seen a significant and rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation, in the as-yet-unvaccinated 5 – 11-year-olds. This has resulted in a sharp increase in incidence in this age group," he said.

"NPHET has recommended, on a temporary basis, the wearing of face masks for children:

"Aged 9 years and over on public transport, in retail and other indoor public settings as currently required for those aged 13 and over, with exemptions as appropriate; and in third class and above in primary school," he added.