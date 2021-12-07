Mayor's Christmas Concert postponed in Kilkenny due to concern over Covid cases

The Mayor's Christmas Concert which was due to take place at the Watergate Theatre tomorrow evening has been postponed.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness thanked everyone involved for their support and added that the concert will take place in the New Year.

"It is with great regret that we have come to the decision to postpone the Mayors Christmas Concert due to rising Covid numbers, new Government guidelines and a general concern for the health of safety of ticket holders, staff and performers.

I want to thank everyone for buying tickets and supporting our bid to raise money for local families in need with the help of the Lyons Club, Joanna Cunningham and all of the staff at The Watergate Theatre, Marian Flannery and all at Yulefest Kilkenny and of course all of our fantastic local musicians.

We will announce a new date for our concert soon but in the meantime The Watergate will email details to all ticket holders, stay safe and have a Merry Christmas," he said.