Search

07 Dec 2021

Mayor's Christmas Concert postponed in Kilkenny due to concern over Covid cases

Mayor's Christmas Concert postponed in Kilkenny due to concern over Covid cases

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Mayor's Christmas Concert which was due to take place at the Watergate Theatre tomorrow evening has been postponed.

Mayor Andrew McGuinness thanked everyone involved for their support and added that the concert will take place in the New Year.

"It is with great regret that we have come to the decision to postpone the Mayors Christmas Concert due to rising Covid numbers, new Government guidelines and a general concern for the health of safety of ticket holders, staff and performers.

I want to thank everyone for buying tickets and supporting our bid to raise money for local families in need with the help of the Lyons Club, Joanna Cunningham and all of the staff at The Watergate Theatre, Marian Flannery and all at Yulefest Kilkenny and of course all of our fantastic local musicians.

We will announce a new date for our concert soon but in the meantime The Watergate will email details to all ticket holders, stay safe and have a Merry Christmas," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media