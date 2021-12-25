Ferrybank Allotment Project set high sustainability standard at Kilkenny Community and Voluntary awards

3cea, the Three Counties Energy Agency, were delighted to sponsor an award at the inaugural Kilkenny Community and Voluntary awards, a collaboration between Kilkenny Volunteer Centre and Kilkenny PPN with support from Kilkenny County Council. They offer their congratulations to the winners of the Environment and Sustainability Category which is sponsored by 3cea - Ferrybank Allotment Project.

“The work done by Ferrybank Allotment Project is a model for groups to follow all over the country. They set a high standard from polytunnels to beehives, vegetables to flowers and with a wonderful design eye including their renovated water pump and the beautiful flower filled boat. Their work makes them worthy winners in the Environment and Sustainability category,” said Paddy Phelan, CEO of 3cea

3cea is actively involved in helping Sustainable Energy Communities (SECs) in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford achieve their energy transition ambitions and access supports. A good example is the Bree SEC in Co. Wexford, who became the 600th member to join the national network, bringing the total number of SECs in the southeast region to 65. 3cea are regional coordinators for the southeast and funding is available through this programme for communities to complete an Energy Master Plan for their community.

The SEAI Sustainable Energy Communities network is a support framework designed to enable a better understanding of how communities use energy and to save energy across all sectors. The Network’s core purpose is to catalyse and support a national movement of SECs operating in every part of the country. An SEC is a community in which everyone works together to develop a sustainable energy system. To do so, they aim as far as possible to be energy efficient, to use renewable energy where feasible and to develop smart energy solutions. An SEC can include all the different energy users in the community including homes, sports clubs, community centres, churches and businesses.

Any community not part of a SEC at the moment, or looking to set one up, can contact Therese Curran, Kilkenny SEC Mentor at therese.curran@cklp.ie or the South East Regional Coordinator, Grainne Kennedy at gkennedy@3cea.ie

The Sustainable Energy Community (SEC) programme is funded by SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).