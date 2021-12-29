Covid-19: Record 16,428 cases reported as Omicron variant surges

The Department of Health has been notified of a further 16,428 cases of Covid-19, the highest national daily total since the pandemic began.
Hospitalisation numbers have also risen to 568, up 47 since yesterday.
There are 93 people currently being treated in ICU, up 1 since yesterday.
The HSE has stated that the health system is coping "fairly well" at present but noted that next week could present challenges as less beds become available.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has appealed to the public to reduce their contacts and avoid crowded places in a bid to lessen surging case totals.
He emphasised that the now-dominant Omicron variant of Covid-19 is more transmissible than the Delta variant and that people should not socialise or meet indoors with people from other households.
