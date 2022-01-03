GOAL thank the people of Kilkenny who supported their annual festive fundraiser

GOAL has thanked the people of Kilkenny who turned out over Christmas to do a GOAL Mile in support of vulnerable communities all over the world.

Now in its fifth decade, it has been a Christmas tradition for family, friends and neighbours to take time out to walk, run or jog a mile for GOAL to support the agency’s work in 14 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

The annual event sees people across the country gather over the Christmas holidays to run, jog or walk a mile in support of vulnerable communities across 14 countries where GOAL works in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. First held in 1977, this year’s GOAL Mile is supported by AIB as part of an exciting new three-year partnership. This year also marks the first time that both in-person and virtual GOAL Miles are taking place following the move online in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic

GOAL CEO, Siobhan Walsh, said: “I want to extend a world of thanks to each and every person for uniting as one global family this Christmas to make a difference. Thank you for your humanity. I was delighted to get the opportunity to run a GOAL Mile on Christmas Day in my parish of Fedamore, County Limerick.”

She added: “The impact of Covid-19 has continued to be profound in the 14 countries in which GOAL works, exacerbated by the unresolved humanitarian issues that plague progress including climate change, global hunger, access to clean water, basic medical care, and sustainable livelihoods.”

“In the past year, our teams have implemented a wide range of activities to reach over 14 million people with food, health, livelihood and emergency response support. This would not have been possible without the generous support of the people of Ireland.”

"Whilst this Christmas was once again impacted by the pandemic, I am so happy that so many stood together to do a mile in solidarity for GOAL. It has been tremendous. The GOAL Mile is more important than ever as we work to rebuild communities shattered by disease, conflict and climate change.

AIB Chief Executive Colin Hunt said “AIB is proud to support GOAL in reaching vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.

The GOAL Mile helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people. This year we saw an extraordinary effort as people across the island of Ireland stepped up together for The GOAL Mile. On behalf of AIB, I’d like to extend a big thank you, and well done to all who took part.”